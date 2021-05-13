Feldmeyer returns as pastor emeritus

WILMINGTON — Pastor Scott Miller and the leadership team of the Wilmington United Methodist are pleased to announce the return of Pastor Dean Feldmeyer to the worship team of the church. He has accepted the newly developed position of pastor emeritus.

Until his retirement in 2017, Pastor Feldmeyer served the Wilmington church as senior pastor. Since his retirement, he has focused his energy on his music, professional writing, travel and being the best grandpa imaginable.

Dean Feldmeyer is the author of five novels, four nonfiction books, three plays, and over 100 essays, articles, poems and short stories.

Pastor Scott Miller has been working without an official assistant since he arrived. The church has been blessed to have Pastor Barb Deibel available to assist him as needed, but they did not have a designated backup for Pastor Scott. Now they do. Pastor Feldmeyer will be available to preach, assist with sacraments and other duties as requested by the Senior Pastor.

There are not many pastor emeritus positions filled within the United Methodist conference. It is a unique position: The person filling the position must have retired from the church they will serve, and they serve without pay, under the direction of the senior pastor of the church.

Please join us in welcoming Pastor Dean back to the Wilmington community.

Pastor Feldmeyer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Dean-Feldmeyer.jpg Pastor Feldmeyer