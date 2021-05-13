Sabina gets a lift

A multi-floor lift has been installed at the Sabina Municipal Building. In the photo former Sabina mayor Dean Hawk, left in the lift, was accorded the honor of being on the first official ride up to the building’s second floor, held Wednesday evening. Until now, people had to be able to walk up a flight of stairs to reach the second story where the Sabina Historical Society museum is located. Accompanying Dean in the lift is his son Keith. In the photo’s upper right is current Mayor James L. Mongold on the second story, awaiting the Hawks’ arrival. The lift is dedicated to the memory of Dean’s late wife Mary. The lift was funded with a $40,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) with the village covering the $7,000 balance.

