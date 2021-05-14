Embracing reading: Sabina Elementary, ECHS team up on Right-to-Read Week

East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk shows illustrations in a book she is reading to Sabina Elementary first-graders during her volunteer project for Right-to-Read Week.

As a special activity for Right-to-Read Week, guest readers came to Sabina Elementary School and read to children. In this photo, East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk reads a children’s book to first-graders in the library. As a side note, Runk went to Sabina Elementary as a beginning student herself.