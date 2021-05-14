Posted on by

Embracing reading: Sabina Elementary, ECHS team up on Right-to-Read Week


photo

East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk shows illustrations in a book she is reading to Sabina Elementary first-graders during her volunteer project for Right-to-Read Week.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

As a special activity for Right-to-Read Week, guest readers came to Sabina Elementary School and read to children. In this photo, East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk reads a children’s book to first-graders in the library. As a side note, Runk went to Sabina Elementary as a beginning student herself.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk shows illustrations in a book she is reading to Sabina Elementary first-graders during her volunteer project for Right-to-Read Week.

As a special activity for Right-to-Read Week, guest readers came to Sabina Elementary School and read to children. In this photo, East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk reads a children’s book to first-graders in the library. As a side note, Runk went to Sabina Elementary as a beginning student herself.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_kids.jpgGary Huffenberger | News Journal

East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk shows illustrations in a book she is reading to Sabina Elementary first-graders during her volunteer project for Right-to-Read Week.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_reader.jpgEast Clinton High School junior Josie Runk shows illustrations in a book she is reading to Sabina Elementary first-graders during her volunteer project for Right-to-Read Week. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

As a special activity for Right-to-Read Week, guest readers came to Sabina Elementary School and read to children. In this photo, East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk reads a children’s book to first-graders in the library. As a side note, Runk went to Sabina Elementary as a beginning student herself.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_group_2.jpgAs a special activity for Right-to-Read Week, guest readers came to Sabina Elementary School and read to children. In this photo, East Clinton High School junior Josie Runk reads a children’s book to first-graders in the library. As a side note, Runk went to Sabina Elementary as a beginning student herself. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal