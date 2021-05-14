Persing sisters excel in speech, debate

Sisters Honor and Mercy Persing of Martinsville excelled in the NCFCA Region VI Regional Championship at Lake Geneva, Wisc.

Over 100 students from a six-state area earned invitations at qualifying tournaments throughout the year by challenging each other in two debate styles and eight speech categories.

Honor, a junior, and freshman Mercy finally faced each other in the team policy debate semifinal round, after eight other 1 ½ hour debates.

Honor and her partner, Isaac Schurger, came out on top. The Persing/Schurger team then proceeded to win the four-day competition, placing first out of 26 teams and they were undefeated.

Mercy and her partner, Samson Scheie, were fourth overall with a 5-1 record. Both girls are now qualified to compete with their partners in the national competition in June.

The sisters also both competed in semifinal rounds for Impromptu, and the final placings on speech for Honor were: Apologetics, sixth overall; Extemporaneous, first; and Impromptu, first for the Regional Competition. Honor qualified to compete in these categories for the national competition.

From left are Isaac Schurger, Honor Persing, Mercy Persing and Samson Scheie. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_20210429_161441.jpg From left are Isaac Schurger, Honor Persing, Mercy Persing and Samson Scheie. Submitted photo