Get COVID-19 shot in Sabina, get $25 gift card; Sabina streets to be paved

SABINA — Next Thursday, May 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. the Clinton County Health District will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at Uhl’s Sabina Market at 444 E. Washington Street (Routes 22 and 3).

JK Precast will be donating $25 gift cards to Uhl’s Sabina Market for the first 100 individuals who receive their COVID-19 vaccine during this event. Both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson (Jansen) brands of COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

“We are excited to bring vaccinations directly to the Village of Sabina,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “It’s community partnerships like these that will help us continue on our road to recovery.”

Street paving

Sabina Village Council has chosen Miller Mason Paving’s $63,420 bid to do the town’s street paving this year.

The following Sabina streets are slated for paving: Roshon Avenue; Elm Street from Jefferson Street to the alley behind the public library; Stackhouse Drive; Theobald Avenue; a small portion of North College Street that’s retaining water; a short section of Florence Avenue; and Mill Street from Park Avenue to the water plant.

Altogether, the village received four bids for the 2021 paving. Miller Mason Paving’s bid was the second to the lowest; the newly paved covering as specified by the lowest bidder is less thick than what Miller Mason Paving described in its bid documents.

