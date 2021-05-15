Combined 97th-98th Jefferson Alumni Banquet slated

The Jefferson Alumni Association is calling all former “Jeffersonians.”

Plans are being made to move forward with the Combined 97th-98th Jefferson Alumni Banquet to be held at the Westboro UMC Fellowship room on Saturday evening, June 12, 2021.

Because of the pandemic, we regretfully canceled last year’s banquet; therefore, there will be two years of “Honor Classes” recognized at this year’s event — classes of 1936, 1941, 1946, 1951, and 1956 as well as classes of 1937, 1942, 1947, 1952 and 1957.

Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 5 p.m. Attendees need to bring their masks and practice social distancing, as per current CDC guidelines.

Please notify all your friends and especially “graduates” of Jefferson Township High School, and don’t forget to mark your calendars for Saturday evening, June 12.

Be sure to bring all your favorite “Jefferson memories” with you — there be a display of Jefferson memorabilia including photos and trophies.

Pre-registration is requested but not required, in order that proper dinner arrangements can be made. Call 937-783-8005 for more information and/or to receive an invitation with a dinner reservation form to send in.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_jeff-twp-cheerleaders.jpg Submitted photo