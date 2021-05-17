Start getting ready for ‘Kids Market Day’

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Farmers Market is pleased to announce the 2021 “Kids Market Day” on Saturday, July 17 during our normal market hours of 8:30 a.m.-noon. The Market is held on Mulberry Street between Locust and Main streets in downtown Wilmington, rain or shine.

Kids ages 7-17 are invited to be a vendor selling homemade, home-baked or home-grown products. Eligible kids must live in Clinton County or a surrounding county that touches Clinton County.

The goal of the Kids Market is to allow a space where kids have an opportunity to sell their crafts or items they have made or produced. The Kids Market will allow kids to experience what it is like to invest in an idea and use their creativity to produce items that others will want to purchase.

Examples of items that kids might wish to offer for sale at the market are art work, handmade jewelry, baked goods such as cookies, brownies, muffins, cupcakes, breads (no baked goods that require refrigeration) , sewn/knitted/crocheted items, painted rocks, pottery, or other craft items, homegrown produce that the child has grown or mainly assisted with in the garden.

The Market is excited to be able to host a Kids Market during the 2021 market season while still observing necessary precautions and recommendations to keep our customers and vendors safe as possible.

For an application and rules to be a “Kid Vendor”, please go to www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com for details and the application form. Please contact the Market Manager at sally@clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com .

