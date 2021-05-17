Candidate for Congress speaks

State Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-77th District) recently launched his campaign for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, and on Saturday he spoke at the Clinton/Highland County Pheasants Forever dinner at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Current U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers recently announced he will retire from his seat this month.

State Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-77th District) recently launched his campaign for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, and on Saturday he spoke at the Clinton/Highland County Pheasants Forever dinner at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Current U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers recently announced he will retire from his seat this month. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Clinton1.jpg State Rep. Jeff LaRe (R-77th District) recently launched his campaign for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, and on Saturday he spoke at the Clinton/Highland County Pheasants Forever dinner at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Current U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers recently announced he will retire from his seat this month. Submitted photo