Local Briefs: Local students earn college honors; SOESC sets meeting

Locals earn Capital honors

At Capital University in Bexley, Ohio for the spring 2021 semester: Named to the President’s List (3.85-4.0 GPA) were: Mackenzie Click, Chad Davis, Dalton Jones, Brandon Madden, Josie Nichols, and Allison Wallace of Wilmington, Ethan Reedy of New Vienna, and Hannah Pickering of Lees Creek.

Morgan Bahr of Wilmington was named to the Provost’s List (3.7-3.849) and Gunnar Broglin of Wilmington to the Dean’s List (3.5-3.69).

Kocher earns BU honor

Victoria Kocher of Wilmington qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. with a quality grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Guy named to UC list

Frank Guy of Blanchester qualified for the University of Cincinnati Dean’s List for the 2020-21 Spring Semester.

SOESC sets meeting

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board Finance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at the SOESC at 3321 Airborne Road, Wilmington.