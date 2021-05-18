Kyle Rudduck chosen as county’s next treasurer

WILMINGTON — Kyle Rudduck will be Clinton County’s new treasurer, the county’s Republican Party announced after a special meeting Monday night.

Rudduck was chosen on the third ballot by the Republican Central Committee, GOP Chairman Tim Inwood said. It has yet to be determined when he will be sworn in.

Longtime Clinton County treasurer Jason Walt retired from the position effective May 1.

Joyce Atley, former Clinton County treasurer, is serving as interim treasurer.

Jonathan McKay, Scott Holmer and Jay Peterson were also seeking the post.

“It is an honor, truly a honor,” Rudduck told the News Journal Tuesday. “Especially with the other candidates, who are extremely talented. I’m honored.”

His goals as treasurer include implementing a new money strategy to enhance yields. “I think focusing on the investment piece and increasing the income of the portfolio will keep taxes low in the county and invest in our future,” he said.

Rudduck, 36, a certified financial planner, is Owner/Managing Director of Constellation Wealth Partners, a privately held wealth management firm.

He told the News Journal that he’ll be completely dedicated to his new position as treasurer; working with his company from home allows him much flexibility, he said.

He added, “I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity and look forward to getting to work.”

Rudduck holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Capital University.

He also serves on the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees, and he is on the Executive Committee of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

Rudduck resides in Wilmington with his wife, Heather, and their three children.

From left are State Sen. Bob Peterson, Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, and Kyle Rudduck at the meeting of the Clinton County Republican Central Committee. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_3-men-1.jpg From left are State Sen. Bob Peterson, Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, and Kyle Rudduck at the meeting of the Clinton County Republican Central Committee. Submitted photo