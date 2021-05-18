Cowan Lake shimmers with renovations

WILMINGTON — Investing in a variety of renovation projects has broadened the appeal of Cowan Lake State Park with improvements at the campground, cabins, showerhouses, restrooms, and nature center, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Parks and Watercraft.

“ODNR is using important capital improvement funds to improve our most popular state park facilities,” said ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb. “Ohio State Parks continues to draw historic visitation and we are responding to customer requests by choosing renovation projects suggested by our visitors.”

A dozen of the park’s standard cabins were recently updated, inside and out. Interior work included painting, new light fixtures, and refinished furniture and upholstering done by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Working with volunteer photographers, photo prints of the park were framed and hung in the cabins. The cabin’s porches and decking were stained.

An additional three cabins were converted to pet-friendly status by tearing out old carpet and installing new laminate flooring. Cowan Lake State Park now offers a total of five pet-friendly cabins.

Improvements to the campground include showerhouses, campground commissary, and restrooms at both the campground and public beach area. Renovation projects include:

• 10 new full hook-up campsites available for the 2021 season.

• The project to replace all wastewater lines in the campground and cabin area also included new water spigots, drinking fountains, and upgrades to the wastewater plant.

• A new playground was installed.

• Improvements, such as replacing the plumbing and water heaters, in both showerhouses.

• Upgrading restrooms to reduce “touch areas’ which included installing touchless faucets, and hand dryers, and occupancy sensor lighting. Additionally, restroom walls were painted with an anti-microbial, easy to clean paint.

Reservations for the campground or cabins may be made online at ohiostateparks.gov or by calling (866) OHIOPARKS.

The park is also finishing the comprehensive renovation of its nature center, which is located within walking distance to most campsites. The completely remodeled interior now includes colorful, nature-themed interpretive displays. Construction is nearly complete on exterior projects such as accessible sidewalks, ramp, and entrance as well as additional parking and a new egress/back deck area allowing for one-way traffic flow.

Additionally, a new raptor enclosure, which was completed last year with major support from the Friends of Cowan Lake State Park, complements other nature center features.

Other park improvements included staining the beach house and dance pavilion, re-decking the docks, and installing new solar lights at the boat ramps.

To learn more about Cowan Lake State Park, please visit: https://bit.ly/2SXEWzq .

All wastewater lines in the campground and cabin area were replaced. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_grey-water-and-spigot.jpg All wastewater lines in the campground and cabin area were replaced. Ten new full hook-up campsites are available. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_full-hook-up-site.jpg Ten new full hook-up campsites are available. A new playground has been installed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_playground.jpg A new playground has been installed. One of the three additional converted to pet-friendly status. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_pet.jpg One of the three additional converted to pet-friendly status.