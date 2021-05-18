Flipping for funds: Board of Realtors’ drive-through pancakes for Day of Caring

Knox Shidaker is ready to enjoy a pancakes-and-sausages meal outdoors on a sunny spring Saturday at the Clinton County Board of Realtors annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser. He was there with his family.

Tanner Killen delivers a brunch to a drive-through motorist at the Clinton County Board of Realtors Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser for the homeless shelter. The event was held this year outdoors at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church.

Wilmington High School track-and-field student athletes volunteered at the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser. From left are Izzy Coomer, Mackenzie Voges-Pertuset, and Tanner Killen. There were also a couple of volunteers from the football team.

Among the Board of Realtors members volunteering at the event are, from left, Connie Grey, Robyn Clifton, Brenda Barr, Marsha Bennett, Sheri McIntosh, Steve Riehle, Lori Tumbleson, and Peggy Hickey.

The Board of Realtors’ Robin Norman donned a pancakes costume to draw attention along Truesdell Street in Wilmington to a pancake brunch fundraiser nearby.

The Clinton County Board of Realtors held its annual Day of Caring Pancake Brunch fundraiser May 15 in a drive-through format on the grounds of the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. As always, the proceeds go to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.