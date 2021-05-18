Work begins on agriculture sculpture

Construction work has begun on the base, featuring a brick exterior, to a public art project in Wilmington celebrating agriculture. Ultimately, on top of the three feet high base will be five bronze 12-feet tall corn stalks. The tribute to farming and farmers will be located at Point Park — the green space located at the busy confluence of East Main and East Locust Streets. The project is expected to be completed by late May. Pictured doing the brick work are Jeff Baughman out of Clarksville and James Baughman.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal