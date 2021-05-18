LOCAL BRIEFS: Berlin Road closing; bank sets Relay for Life fundraiser lunch; WCS board sets meetings

Bank sets Relay lunch fundraiser

First State Bank at 1584 Rombach Avenue in Wilmington is hosting a drive-thru lunch for Relay for Life, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

The bank will be serving up hot dogs as a bagged lunch for $8 each 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, May 21. Also, Kona Ice will be there plus music, games and more.

First State Bank thanks sponsors Donatos Pizza, Jen’s Uptown Deli, Kona Ice, Kroger, Laney Cakes Bakery, MacD’s Pub, Wal-Mart and Quik Stop.

Also, to make a donation to Relay for Life, visit https://bit.ly/3uXBDGz .

Berlin Road to be closed

Berlin Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, May 24, weather permitting, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced.

This bridge is located between Silver Creek Drive and Batson Road in Washington Township. The last address accessible from the north (Silver Creek Drive) is 1464 Berlin Road and the last address accessible from the south (Batson Road) is 1563 Berlin Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

WCS board sets meetings

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24 at Wilmington Middle School, 275 Thorne Ave. A special meeting will take place at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting in WMS room 209 to discuss financial matters. No action will be taken.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.