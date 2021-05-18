Busy FFA week for East Clinton

The East Clinton FFA Chapter recently had a busy week.

On Monday, May 10, the chapter went to New Vienna Elementary for its annual Ag Day. On Tuesday the 11th, the chapter held its Adopt a Highway cleanup and held its cookout meeting, and on Friday the 14th, some of the chapter members went on a field trip to MVP Dairy Farm.

Chapter members brought farm animals and farm equipment to New Vienna Elementary on Monday. Throughout the day, each class of elementary schoolers came out to visit the animals and equipment.

Chapter members explained different things about the animals and equipment, and answered questions from students and teachers. Each elementary class also received demonstrations on general safety, fire and chemical safety, building safety, animals, and food.

On Tuesday the 11th, chapter members Jenna Stanley, Timmi Mahanes, Teddy Murphy, Anna Lopez, Elizabeth Seba-Mixtega, and Brady Zurface walked up and down the chapter’s portion of State Route 729, picking up litter as they went.

On the same day, the chapter held a cookout meeting at the Wilmington park. Members got together and played volleyball, cornhole, basketball, and ate grilled hamburgers.

Finally, to finish off the week, members rode to MVP Dairy Farm during the day and received a tour of the farm. Members got to see one of the few rotary milking parlors in the state of Ohio, learned how to milk a cow, learned how automatic milking machines work, and went on a bus tour through the farm’s barns.

East Clinton FFA’s activities ranged from educating young students to touring a dairy farm. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_EC-FFA.jpeg East Clinton FFA’s activities ranged from educating young students to touring a dairy farm. Submitted photo