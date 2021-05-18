Low bid on East Clinton elementaries renovation project 10% over budget

LEES CREEK — The budgets and timelines of East Clinton’s construction and renovation projects are getting pulled out of shape, due largely to the rising cost of material.

The lowest bid for making renovations at the two elementary buildings came in 10 percent over budget, EC Superintendent Eric Magee reported at Monday’s board of education meeting.

There were some allowances built into the budget that now will go toward meeting the 10 percent increase in the elementary schools project, said Magee.

There still is hope the elementary project will get started this summer, though not as soon as had been anticipated.

“We’ll have to put lots of brains together to figure out how to reschedule to still be able to complete [elementary renovations] next summer,” the superintendent said.

The second project — construction of a new middle school building and changes to the high school — has not gone out to bid yet, but officials predict it too will have a similar increase of at least 10 percent.

The good news is the state is going to provide more dollars toward the middle/high school project. The less favorable news is that the East Clinton district will have to pay a local share.

In order to cover the upturn that EC will be responsible for, the district will have to use dollars from its General Fund, said Magee.

He added that he and district Treasurer John Stanley are presently working through that difficulty to find as good a solution as possible.

“Obviously, the [project] budget is stretched in this process; but also the [project] schedule is being stretched as well,” Magee said.

It will be several months before ground is broken for a new middle school building. At this point, the timeline probably has stretched out for an opening of the school to occur in the middle of the 2022-23 school year instead of opening in time for the start of that school year, he said.

On another money matter brought up at the board meeting, Stanley said this school year’s gate receipts for football and basketball were about $17,000 less than last school year.

The principals of the two elementary schools gave a presentation to the board on a proposal to condense and simplify elementary report cards to make it more reader-friendly for parents, while also conveying enough information for parents to understand their child’s progress or lack of same.

The goal of a report card or assessment is to show the student’s level of mastery in something, said Sabina Elementary Principal Matt Willian.

“We want our students to go from the unknown to the known. And we want to be able to track that,” he said.

A standards-based report card is supposed to capture and show the child’s progression toward achieving mastery of the various standards, according to the presentation.

East Clinton Board of Education President Linda Compton, a former elementary principal herself, commended both principals, adding she believes changes need to be made to the format of the current elementary-grades report card.

But she indicated overall, even though she thinks they’ve made “immense progress” with the sample new report card, she does not think it is ready for a pilot run yet.

Her advice is to take a little more time on the card’s contents.

East Clinton Board of Education member Janielle Runyon said the current elementary report card is too hard to understand sometimes, but the proposed new one may not have enough details.

No decision was made Monday regarding the elementary report card format.

In news about principals, high school Principal Michael Adams was approved for a new two-year contract, and middle school Principal Robbin Luck is retiring effective the end of June.

The board voted against Katrina Rupp receiving a supplemental contract as freshman volleyball coach for the upcoming fall season. She was however awarded a two-year contract to continue as school psychologist.

