Watch out for motorcycles

As the temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcycles on the road. ABATE — American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Clinton County Region 5 got together at the Clinton County Court House on May 1 in support of the ABATE of Ohio “Motorcycle Awareness Month” proclamation. Remember: “Look Twice — Save A Life.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_ABATE-PICTURE.jpg As the temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcycles on the road. ABATE — American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Clinton County Region 5 got together at the Clinton County Court House on May 1 in support of the ABATE of Ohio “Motorcycle Awareness Month” proclamation. Remember: “Look Twice — Save A Life.” Submitted photo