Watch out for motorcycles

As the temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcycles on the road. ABATE — American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Clinton County Region 5 got together at the Clinton County Court House on May 1 in support of the ABATE of Ohio “Motorcycle Awareness Month” proclamation. Remember: “Look Twice — Save A Life.”
As the temperatures rise, so does the number of motorcycles on the road. ABATE — American Bikers Aimed Toward Education of Clinton County Region 5 got together at the Clinton County Court House on May 1 in support of the ABATE of Ohio “Motorcycle Awareness Month” proclamation. Remember: “Look Twice — Save A Life.”