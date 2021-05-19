Clinton County Farmers Market springs up

Patrons take a look at the local produce, baked goods, meats, crafts and more (including live music) provided at the opening day of the 2021 Clinton County Farmers Market on Saturday. The market continues this Saturday, May 22 and every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon through Oct. 16 on Mulberry Street (between Locust and Main streets). It will continue to follow recommendations regarding social distancing and wearing of face masks, with a handwashing station. For more info visit the Facebook page, ClintonCountyFarmersMarket .

