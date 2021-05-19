CCHD announces walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations with no advance scheduling needed

WILMINGTON – For the remainder of this week and for the week of May 24, the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will be hosting the following Walk-In Clinics for COVID-19 (all vaccine brands available while supplies last):

Uhl’s Sabina Market, at 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

• Thursday, May 20 from 3-6 p.m. JK Precast will provide $25 Uhl’s gift cards to the first 100 individuals vaccinated at this event.

CCHD office, Entrance C, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

• Thursday, May 20 — noon-6 p.m.

• Monday, May 24 — noon-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 25 — noon-4 p.m.

• Thursday, May 27 — noon-4 p.m.

Southern State Community College, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington

• Wednesday, May 26 — noon-4 p.m.

Updates

• The Pfizer brand of COVID vaccine in now available for individuals ages 12+.

• The CCHD will be providing COVID vaccinations at Ahresty Wilmington on Tuesday, May 25 for employees and their families. This clinic is not open to the general public. Questions should be referred to Ahresty Human Resources.

• Information on this weekend’s drive-through vaccinations at the Wilmington Air Park is forthcoming.

Ohio Vax-A-Million

Individuals who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can now register to win a cash prize of $1 million for those ages 18+ or a 4-year college scholarship for those ages 12-17. Details are at ohiovaxamillion.com .

Those who do not have online capability may call 1-833-427-5634.

More info

Please visit the CCHD website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict .

For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on social media.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_CC-Health-District-4.jpg