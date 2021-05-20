Throwback Thursday: At Fairview Meeting

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 21, 1927:

National headlines

• ‘Lucky’ Lindbergh Reaches France; Daring Flier Has But 100 Miles to Go’

“PARIS (AP) — Charles Lindbergh’s plane was officially reported over the coast of France at 8 p.m. Paris time (3 o’clock Eastern Standard time). The point where his plane was seen is about an hour’s journey by air, from the field where Lindbergh will land.” An earlier AP report stated, “Dispatchers from three points in Southeastern Ireland confirmed reports that Captain Lindbergh, American aviator, had spanned the Atlantic, with the most hazardous part of the New York-to-Paris flight behind him.”

• ‘Gehrig May Be Successor to Babe’

New York (AP) — If the New York Yankees are looking for a $70,000-year slugger to keep on their payroll when Babe Ruth passes from the picture, they need look no further than first base. As a matter of fact, Henry Louis Gehrig — the boys call him ‘Buster’ — seems in a fair way to replace Babe Ruth as the club’s leading slugger this year unless the Babe strikes a swifter stride than he has shown so far.”

Locally

• “The 54th annual session of the Wilmington High School Alumni Association has been recorded on the annals of the organization. On Friday evening, the auditorium at the high school building was filled to capacity with more than 400 in attendance.” Mentioned were Alumni President Miss Kathryn Williams and Secretary Mrs. Russell Hale, and Miss Helen Snapp. “Superintendent O.K Probasco presented the Class of ‘27, with its 70 members who marched in at invitation, and there welcome into the Association was prettily voiced by Miss Williams.” Officers elected to serve the coming year were: President Miss Jessie Smith, Vice President Miss Louis Lieurance, Second Vice President Donald Wilson; Secretary Miss Jane Sharkey; Treasurer Charles R. Starbuck; and Trustee Will F. Hains. “Particular mention and special recognition was given to Mrs. T.M. Burnett, alumna member of the class of 1877, who in the half century had not missed a single meeting of the Association.”

• Upcoming at the City Opera House in Wilmington was the Choctaw Comedy Co. “consisting of high class singers, dancers and comedians.”

• The Wilmington Ice Company advertised that ice remained the best choice with “A straight-from-the-shoulder message to those debating with themselves whether to use ice or to ‘try out’ some other method of refrigeration.”

In this undated photo of the Fairview Meeting are, from left: standing, Frank Conard, Martha Custis Rulon, Lizzie Fisher Cartwright, Clara Bernard Fisher, Willie Naylor and Frank Bernard; seated, Clara Terrell Starbuck, Bertha Larrick, James Bernard, E.E. Terrell, Harry Hodson, Maggie Naylor and Lottie Staubus Bernard.