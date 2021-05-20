AM Rotary seeks high school students for leadership camp

The Wilmington AM Rotary is searching for candidates to attend the 2021 District Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp at Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio on Oct. 22-24.

Pam Lynch, local Rotary Club Committee Chair, said that participants will be selected from students in their sophomore and junior years of high school, who have exhibited leadership abilities in school, church, extracurricular, or community activities.

The Rotary Club is in the process of contacting churches, schools, youth organizations, and other sources for nominations.

Aimed at developing the leadership qualities of young people, the camp will feature many challenging activities, including speakers, discussions, sports, music, and fun.

Topics will focus on decision making, critical thinking, communicating effectively, public service, problem solving, and career development.

Anyone interested in obtaining further information should contact Marian Miller at 937-725-3395.

