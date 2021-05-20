Veteran to speak at AM Rotary; students earn SNHU honors; SOESC meeting set

Veteran to speak at AM Rotary

Veteran Michelle White will speak AM Rotary meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Tin Cap, 59 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington. She will speak on the differences between patriotic holidays and also their origins, provide a brief refresher on flag etiquette, and update attendees with facts about American veterans in 2021 and area programs for veterans.

Michelle retired from the military with a variety of assignments including logistics, leadership instructor, military funeral honors and advisor. She continues service in the community as a Veteran Mentor with Warren County Veteran Court. Focused only on the military population, the Veteran Court assists participants with intervention and treatment, securing necessary resources, and also taking responsibility for their behavioral health issues.

The meeting will be held on the outdoor patio and everyone is welcome. Please note that AM Rotary now meets in the evening, so 6 p.m. is the correct time. For additional information. please contact club president Mark McKay at mark.mckay@indoff.com.

SOESC sets next meeting

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting remotely at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. The public may attend the meeting by joining via telephone at 1-978-481-7042 (PIN: 850727641).

We strongly encourage you to test the technology in advance. If you need assistance with accessing the meeting, please contact Beth Justice by texting 740-505-6382.

A meeting agenda will be made available at www.southernohioesc.org under “Latest News.”

Locals earn SNHU honors

Mackenzie Klay of New Vienna and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg earned Winter 2021 (January-May) President’s List honors with a GPA of 3.7 or above at Southern New Hampshire University.