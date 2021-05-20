Expanded: Drive-thru vaccination site at Wilmington Air Park to offer Pfizer vaccine — for ages 12 & up — and J&J for those 18 & up

WILMINGTON — The State of Ohio Wilmington Air Park Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic will have an expanded offering of the Pfizer two-dose series given approximately 21 days apart for ages 12 and up — plus the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine for ages 18 and up — starting Friday, May 21.

This expands the eligibility for this convenient clinic to any Ohioan that is 12 or older. The clinic is located at the Wilmington Air Park Welcome Center parking lot at 1199 Airborne Road.

You can schedule your appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov . Drive-thru appointments are available on Fridays between noon and 5 p.m. and Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The site will have 250 appointments each day. This provides every Ohioan from age 12 the ability to receive their vaccine in the safety and convenience of their car.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic is a partnership among Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office, Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Clinton County Port Authority, Impact Health, Clinton County Commissioners, Clinton County Health District, Emergency Management Agency, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Ohio Public Health Region, the Ohio Department of Health and The Health Collaborative.

