OSHP: 2 die in Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle, double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 5:23 p.m. Thursday on US 50 in Paint Township, Highland County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a tan 2003 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on US 50. The Yukon drove off the right side of the roadway striking a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn and becoming engulfed in flames.

The Yukon was being driven by Elmer Everhart, 78, of Chillicothe. He and the front seat passenger, Barbara Everhart, 73, also of Chillicothe, both were pronounced dead at the scene, the OSHP reported.

There were two additional juvenile occupants in the rear of the vehicle who were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the crash scene was the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Township Fire and EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Ohio-State-Highway-Patrol.jpg