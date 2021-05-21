Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington. May 18. Follow-up. Sprinkler head in dining area actively leaking on the floor. Spoke with Wal-Mart manager who put in repair ticket. To be addressed within 24 hours.

Four previous violations corrected. Thank you!

Condenser unit in walk-in cooler is dripping down boxes and onto floor. Huge puddle of water in walk-in cooler floor. (2nd Notice.) Freezer has build-up of ice on floor and shelving racks. Walk-in cooler has large puddle of water on floor. (2nd Notice.) Walls in facility are dirty with splash and debris. Floors are dirty, especially around walls. Wall behind 3-sink has black mildew growth. (2nd Notice.) Faucet is leaking in prep sink in kitchen. (2nd Notice.) Floors and walls are dirty. (2nd Notice.)

Follow-up: June 15.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. May 19. Critical: Sliced tomatoes in walk-in cooler not dated. Time-holding bacon missing date label. Person in Charge corrected. Heat treatment cycle date/logs missing info (last data recorded May 13). PIC not able to display hopper temperatures. More than one person should be trained on heat treatment to ensure equipment is performing necessary functions. Store manager, who was on vacation, is trained on equipment; to correct upon return.

Box of food on walk-in freezer floor. Corrected.

• Arby’s, 1619 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. May 19. Critical: Employees handling food did not wash hands between changing tasks or starting work shift. Person in Charge educated and corrected employees.

Ice accumulated on floor of walk-in freezer. Dust accumulated on ceiling above bun toaster. Cheese dispenser equipment and food debris residue accumulations. Employees handling food not effectively restraining hair.

• MC’s Bar & Grill/LaBamba of Clinton County, 961 S. South St., Wilmington. May 18. Received list of new equipment May 13. Checked all new equipment. Wall behind 3-compartment sink has black mildew along caulking.

• Xenia Avenue Market, 659 Xenia Ave., Wilmington. May 18. Everything looks good! Thank you.

• Food Mart, 149 W. Washington St., Sabina. May 17. Shelving in walk-in cooler has black residue accumulations. Restroom out of order; needs repaired. Toilet broken, toilet paper missing. Lid missing on refuse dumpster. Beverage container at soda fountain is damaged and in need of repair. Roof has active leak; water dripping onto floor near entry of alcohol walk-in cooler. Sanitizer test strips are unavailable.

• Dollar General, 115 E. Washington St., Sabina. May 17. Thermometers unavailable in equipment holding TCS foods (milk, eggs, meat, etc.). Water flow is low at restrooms’ handwashing sinks (hot water). Facility back dock storage and exterior dumpster area needs cleaned/organized. Loose trash near dumpster and clutter at back dock.

