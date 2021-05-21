On-Target 4-H members hold meeting

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportmen’s Club on Monday, May 10 as Vice President Mikala Hatfield started the meeting at 6:38 p.m. with 43 in attendance.

Makenzie Daniels led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Newberry in the 4-H Pledge. Dirk Rinehart read the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney gave the Treasurer’s Report.

Dave Chesney went over the raffle. Safety goggles were handed out to members in attendance. The State Shooting Sports got a grant and purchased the safety goggles for all shooting sports members in Ohio. Judy Hatfield went over t-shirt and hoodie orders and inventory for the club.

Andrew Delph made a motion to purchase six archery bags to be given to CCFSA as a community service project. Makenzie Daniels seconded the motion and the motion passed.

Member Minutes for June will be Sydney Bennett, Jacob Ritchey, Seth Dixon and Bryce Huffman.

Makenzie Daniels did her Member Minutes on her birthday gifts, and Colt Thompson’s was on a gun show.

Upcoming dates were discussed. The Rifle/Pistol shoot will be on Saturday, May 22, from 9-11:30 a.m. The next Rifle/Pistol shoot will be on Saturday, June 12 from 9-11:30 a.m. The next Business Meeting will be Monday, June 14, from 6:30-8 p.m.

The group discussed running for Fair Royalty, especially those old enough to run for Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Sports Queen. The group was informed of a Shotgun Camp that CCFSA is putting on in June. Lyle Delph went over projects for fair judging.

The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m.