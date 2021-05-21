Laurel Oaks holds senior ceremony at fairgrounds in Wilmington

Shane Baker whose affiliated school is Clinton-Massie, left, gets a fist bump with Great Oaks Career Campuses President and CEO Harry Snyder, right foreground. Baker earned a career passport in the field of automotive service technician at Laurel Oaks in Wilmington.

In the right foreground from left are Michael Messuri and Christian McCamish as they await their names being announced and their walk across the mobile stage set up at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in front of the grandstand. Both Laurel Oaks graduating seniors have the same affiliated high school, Clinton-Massie, and the same career program, Digital Art & Design.

Before the processional took place for the Laurel Oaks Career Campus’ senior ceremony, the graduating seniors assembled at the open-air Dealership Building on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Here they walk to the ceremony, which was conducted in front of the grandstand.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus graduating senior Devan Tackett, right, whose affiliated school is Wilmington High School, stands with her mother Beth on Thursday evening shortly before the start of Laurel Oaks senior recognition ceremony. Devan’s career program was in Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus in Wilmington conducted its graduating senior ceremony Thursday evening outdoors at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Graduating senior Samantha Reynolds, whose affiliated school is Blanchester High School, introduced guests and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Laurel Oaks career tech program with the most graduating seniors this year is Health Technology, where there were 37 students in that field. The second most popular career tech program was Welding, with 27 graduating seniors. Graduating seniors affiliated with all four of the high schools in Clinton County were among the Laurel Oaks seniors presented a career passport from Great Oaks at the ceremony. Students earning a passport must have achieved a 95 percent attendance rate at Great Oaks and pass all required academic classes. The portfolio is based on assessments of the individual’s occupational skills and achievements acquired in their career technical training.

Prior to the Laurel Oaks Career Campus’ senior ceremony Thursday, four welding program graduating seniors whose affiliated school is Clinton-Massie posed for this photo. From left are Blaine Seaman, Isaiah Fields, Kaleb Hughes, and Christian Doss. Other Clinton-Massie graduating seniors in the Laurel Oaks welding program not pictured are Jeffrey Goings, Mitchell Lennon and Hunter Walker.