Ohioans warned to beware of scams seeking private information

COLUMBUS – Along with the launch of the Ohio Vax-a-Million campaign, which has been entered by millions of Ohioans, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery are offering tips for Ohioans to ensure they are entering the verified Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings.

There are only two ways to enter Ohio Vax-a-Million: online at ohiovaxamillion.com and by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Do not follow suspicious URLs or call other phone numbers to enter.

Do not provide social security numbers or other private information. The ohiovaxamillion.com registration asks for basic contact information (name, email address, phone number), date of birth, and where you received your vaccination. It does not ask for your social security number, credit card information, or banking information.

You will hear about the drawing in many ways – by email, coverage in the news media, in text messages to Ohio Lottery text message subscribers (from number 91011), and messages from local health departments or business organizations. In addition to these legitimate sources of information, you could receive outreach from scammers.

Some signs that the message you have received might be suspicious are:

• Misspelled words.

• Incorrect grammar.

• References to a “sweepstakes.”

• The “from” email address looks suspicious.

• The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com — or when you hover over the URL with your mouse, a different URL appears.

• The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Do not reply to an email, text message, or social media direct message with your personal information. Only share your entry information at ohiovaxamillion.com or by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

It is free to enter the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. You will not be asked to provide credit card or bank account information to enter the drawings.

If a source looks suspicious, open a new browser tab and type the URL manually: ohiovaxamillion.com. If you ever have a question about an email, text message, social media message, or phone call, contact the Ohio Department of Health’s Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

