Fun and funds for Rod’s Project

Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days fundraiser was Saturday at Clinton County Fairgrounds featuring many vendors with their food and crafts, a live custom-iron forge, the Clinton County 4-H horse show as part of the Tri-County Show Series, and a car show hosted by Chazziz Entertainment. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .

Rod’s Project — named for the late East Clinton student and FFA member Rod Danes — provides support for East Clinton students including scholarships for those furthering their education in agriculture. For more information, visit https://rodsproject.org/ .

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal