WPD arrests wanted man after vehicle chase

WILMINGTON — Police arrested a suspect after a vehicle pursuit, with the suspect’s vehicle catching fire.

On Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., police engaged in a vehicle pursuit with Charles Flint, 60, of Wilmington, who had an active warrant from the Wilmington Police Department.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens told the News Journal that Flint was considered armed and dangerous with a violent criminal history. They also attempted to stop Flint due to not having a valid driver’s license.

The pursuit started around North South and Short Streets and led to the outside of the World Equestrian Center on State Route 730. At that point, Flint’s vehicle began to break down and it started smoking, resulting in a fire in the vehicle.

“It was in bad shape,” said Cravens. “The way (Flint) was driving, it pushed the vehicle beyond its limit.”

After the vehicle stopped, Flint was arrested without incident or injury. Flint is currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail and faces a felony 3 failure to comply charge.

Cravens advised anyone that if an officer is trying to conduct a stop, to yield to the officer.

“It’s best for the public to pull over and yield for the safety of everyone,” said Cravens. “What Mr. Flint did was in blatant disregard to the safety and well-being of everyone.”

So far in 2021, Flint has been charged in Clinton County Municipal Court with two counts of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

