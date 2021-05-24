Sentences handed down in muni court, including several to jail

WILMINGTON — A suspect in the recent Kathryn Drive incident was given jail time and also faces possible future charges.

Anthony Simich, 36, of New Vienna, was sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended) and was fined $500 on a falsification charge on Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court. Simich was ordered by the court to have no contact with the residence in the 800 block of Kathryn Drive and he must take part in supervised probation.

A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

Simich and 40-year-old Ryan Lyons were arrested on May 13 during a search warrant conducted by the Clinton County-Wilmington Joint SWAT Team at the Kathryn Street residence.

Wilmington Police Detective Scott Baker told the News Journal the arrests were the results of a two-month joint investigation by the Wilmington Police Department and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Lyons was on parole for allegedly fleeing from officers and assaulting a police officer.

Baker also advised Simich could face further charges pending lab results on suspected drugs found at the scene.

“Simich is in adult parole in Highland County and we are working with them as well,” said Baker.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between May 17, 2021 and May 21, 2021:

• Travis Evans, 46, of Wilmington, theft, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $405 court costs. Additional offenses including another count of theft, another count of drug instrument possession, and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Debben Chapman, 22, of Clarksville, two counts of protection order violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (23 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $405 court costs. A domestic violence charge was dismissed. Chapman must take part in reporting probation. ALS vacated.

• Robert Childers, 31, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs.

• Beau Fisher, 31, of Bowersville, trespassing, obstructing official business, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $270 court costs. The trespassing offense was amended from a breaking and entering charge. Fisher must have no contact with the incident location.

• Troy Rutherford, 22, of Wilmington, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $270. The offense was amended from an ‘handle firearm’ charge. Rutherford must complete two years of non-reporting probation and have no further offenses for two years. Rutherford must also not possess any firearm/deadly weapon for two years and may not apply for a concealed carry permit during this time. Rutherford’s firearm must be forfeited to the state.

