ATSG to lease 4 more 767 freighters

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. announced that its leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management has committed to provide four additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighters to DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. under the terms of stand-alone dry lease agreements.

The leases are each for a term of seven years. Three of the four are to be delivered during the second half of 2021, with the fourth lease delivery in early 2022.

The leased freighters will bring additional support to the DHL Express global network, with the four Boeing 767 aircraft extending the longstanding relationship between DHL and ATSG. Once these additional four aircraft start flying, DHL Express will have 17 Boeing 767 aircraft under lease from CAM in their global network.

“The shipment volume growth that we continue experiencing requires the expansion of our global aviation network,” said Rob Hyslop, executive vice president, global aviation for DHL Express. “We are pleased to further our relationship with ATSG. The freighter market is very competitive right now, so securing this additional capacity is critical to meet customer demand.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our eighteen-year relationship with DHL,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “The demand for our 767 medium-widebody converted freighter aircraft remains very strong due to the continued expansion of express and e-commerce markets around the globe. We are proud to be one of the companies enabling the further expansion of e-commerce and m-commerce around the world.”

