Clinton County Sheriff’s investigates incidents of domestic violence, thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Clarksville male for alleged domestic violence and disrupting public services at 9:52 p.m. on May 14. A 35-year-old female was listed as a victim. The report indicates alcohol and drugs were involved.

• At 10:17 a.m. on May 21, units were dispatched to a Midland residence on a domestic violence incident. The victim had apparent minor injuries allegedly caused by their spouse.

• At 1:03 a.m. on May 16, deputies responded to a Midland residence on a domestic violence incident. A 59-year-old male was listed as the victim. The report indicates a relative of the victim and that alcohol was involved.

• At 6:08 p.m. on May 21, deputies completed the initial investigation into alleged child abuse occurring in Green Township.

• At 3:29 p.m. on May 19, a 51-year-old Wilmington male reported multiple tools were stolen from within in his barn on Rapid Ford Road in New Vienna. The report lists over $5,000 worth of items taken.

• At 9:21 p.m. on May 19, deputies responded to a West Main Street residence in Vernon Township on a stolen vehicle report. A 42-year-old male is suspected of stealing a vehicle from a 49-year-old male resident. The report indicates the suspect and victim were friends.

• At 7:33 a.m. on May 19, a 39-year-old Lynchburg male advised he believes his 19-year-old step-daughter keyed his gray Nissan Titan truck. The incident took place at his residence on Mullen Hill Road in Lynchburg.

• At 2:41 p.m. on May 15, a 50-year-old Mt. Orab female reported multiple items were stolen from a rental storage space on North Broadway Street in Midland. The report lists a Mac silver/gray toolbox, “air tools”, and My Scentsy warmers as stolen items.

• At 7 p.m. on May 15, a 59-year-old male reported a theft occurring at the 1-99 block of West Main Street in Clarksville. The report lists a Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone and a pure silver ring as the stolen items.

• At 8:18 a.m. on May 11, deputies received a report of a 32-year-old Lynchburg male who allegedly dumped “a large amount of trash on railroad property” around U.S. 68 South and Cuba Road in Washington Township.

• At 1:47 p.m. on May 16, a 32-year-old Huber Heights male reported a breaking and entering occurring at a garage on Turner Road in Lynchburg/Jefferson Township. The break-in occurred between Feb. 1 and May 16. According to the report, $7,800 work of items were taken.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

