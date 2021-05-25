Having fun is hard work: Field Day at Holmes Elementary

There were water games, sidewalk chalk, bounce houses, parachute, a soccer kick station, jump ropes, a game called mine field, bean bag toss, hula hoops, the 50-yard dash, and the car wash relay Tuesday during Field Day at Holmes Elementary School. “Before we started, we had a little talk on sportsmanship. Kind of like, ‘Here’s how we interact out here’,” said first-year physical education teacher Michael Marshall. There even was a Virtual Field Day on Tuesday for Holmes’ virtual students. The virtual students participated in activities that Mr. Marshall sent to them earlier. For more photos from the school grounds, visit wnewsj.com .

