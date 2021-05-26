Lending an expert hand to help preserve our history

The museum features a new Native American heritage exhibit plus a lecture on it from 6-6:30 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. is a ribbon-cutting in partnership with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The Clinton County History Center open house and exhibit grand reopening is set for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 including free tours and door prize drawings. Refreshments will be provided; masks and social distancing indoors are requested.

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center recently welcomed Andrea Chevalier, Director of Conservation & Head of Paintings Conservation from ICA-Art Conservation in Cleveland.

Chevalier is reviewing up to 20 works of art on canvas or paper as part of a subsidized survey the Center was chosen for earlier this year.

Each year ICA-Art Conservation — the oldest not-for-profit regional art conservation center in the United States — selects one institution to receive a free collection survey. The goal of the program is to help the recipient institution identify its preservation needs and plan future conservation and stewardship initiatives.

The information gained through the assessment helps the institution prioritize objectives and potentially raise funds to address those preservation needs.

The History Center has chosen to focus its awarded survey on the large collection of Eli Harvey artwork. Attention will be placed on any significant damage to paintings or paper works such as tears or holes, as well as the condition of each work’s varnish protective layer and cleanliness.

To learn more about this unique project and the awarded survey, please visit the History Center’s website at www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.

Andrea Chevalier of ICA-Art Conservation in Cleveland lends her expertise to the Clinton County History Center.

