CMH awards annual scholarships to Wilmington High School graduates

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital awarded two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors last week.

The scholarships — funded through events hosted by CMH’s employee engagement board and awarded annually to family members of CMH employees — were awarded to Makenzie Sweetman and Lorin Short.

Makenzie, a graduate of Wilmington High School, and Lorin, a graduate of Wilmington High School and Laurel Oaks, were selected in a blind review process by the scholarship committee for their demonstrated leadership, drive, and academic success.

Makenzie’s father, Brian Sweetman, is part of the IT team for CMH. Makenzie plans on attending Indiana Wesleyan University, where she will study photography and entrepreneurship.

Lorin’s mother, Wendy Short, works in the Same Day Care Unit as a Registered Nurse. Lorin plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University, where she will study Medical Lab Science.

Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, praised Makenzie and Lorin for their high school accomplishments and spoke to the importance of offering the scholarship each year:

“Makenzie and Lorin were selected by this year’s Scholarship Selection Committee based not only on their academic accomplishments, but on their evidenced personal growth and maturity,” said Beus. “In their application essays, they shared stories of those little moments that were actually a lot bigger and more meaningful, and reflected on some of their more important, non-academic life lessons.

“We’re honored to present them with these well-deserved scholarships. Our employees are like family, and we know how exciting — and stressful — it is when you send your kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews off to college. CMH started offering the scholarship as a way of honoring our employees as they support family members in furthering education, and we’re proud to continue the tradition this year.”

From left are CMH CNO Lesley Wininger, Wendy Short and Lorin Short, and CMH CEO Lance Beus. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_cmh-2.jpg From left are CMH CNO Lesley Wininger, Wendy Short and Lorin Short, and CMH CEO Lance Beus. From left are CMH CNO Lesley Wininger and CEO Lance Beus, Makenzie Sweetman and Lisa and Brian Sweetman. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_cmh-1.jpg From left are CMH CNO Lesley Wininger and CEO Lance Beus, Makenzie Sweetman and Lisa and Brian Sweetman.