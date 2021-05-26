Local Briefs: Local students earn Cedarville honors; WHS Class of ‘81 to reunite

Locals earn Cedarville honors

Local students recently received their diplomas from Cedarville University:

Master’s degree: Lynchburg: Jill Toca.

Bachelor’s degree: Wilmington: Emily Davis, Hannah Ederer, Alisha Goodall, Ella Young, Hannah Haines, Ciarra Cooper; Blanchester: Lauren Ellis; and Midland, David Trivett.

Dean’s honors list (3.75 & up) GPA awardees were: Wilmington: Morgan Bryant, Grace Cooper, Hannah Haines, Logan Nelson, Emily Walls; and, Blanchester: Lauren Ellis.

Named to the spring dean’s list (3.5-3.74) were Johnathan Gehringer of Clarksville and Rebekah Shelton of Blanchester.

WHS Class of ’81 to reunite

The Wilmington High School Class of 1981 will gather and celebrate their 40th year class reunion the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 23 in Wilmington. The class was awarded diplomas on May 27, 1981 at Hermann Court at Wilmington College.

Organizer Renee Lambcke Heydinger is asking classmates to contact her by email or phone to inquire about reunion details and updates at reneeheydinger@gmail.com or at 614-582-1542.

Garrison Corner event canceled

The annual Memorial Day event at the Garrison Corner Cemetery on Shawnee Trace Road near Blanchester is canceled this year, but organizers say they look forward to again holding one in 2022.