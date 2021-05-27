Throwback Thursday: Day is done at Snow Hill

These are some highlights from the News Journal on May 28, 1937:

National headlines

• ‘Golden Gate Bridge Opened To Traffic’

“SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —The world’s longest suspension bridge, spanning the mile-wide Golden Gate, was opened to thousands of motorists today after a preview by 202,000 pedestrians. Bridge officials, who saw their pedestrian traffic forecasts shattered, made preparations for a first-crossing automobile jam expected to fill all six lanes on the $35 million span. Automobiles containing up to five occupants pay 50 cents to cross the bridge. Trucks pay a higher rate. Pedestrians pay a nickel each.”

Locally

• “A racket of stealing money from Wilmington residents under the guise of selling flowers was ‘nipped in the bud’ by city police” when they arrested Cincinnati residents William Bishop and his wife Minnie, Bishop’s mother Evelyn Lemonds, as well as four children. The children would stop at a house to sell artificial flowers. “While at the door the children would ask for a drink of water. During the time the occupant of the house went into the kitchen, the children took advantage of her absence to steal.” The three adults were given suspended sentences and fined, but all were held “on request of Lebanon authorities. The trio is wanted there on a charge of breaking and entering.”

• “Starting from a blow torch being used to remove paint”, a Clark Street residence was heavily damaged by fire that began under weather boarding and spread to the roof. Fireman worked for more than two hours to extinguish the blaze.

• “Six Clinton County boys will ‘knuckle down’ in the grounds at the Main school at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Clinton County championship marble tournament.” Entered were: Main, Carl Crosley; East End, Jack Stevens; Smith Place, Russel Burden; Midland, Junior Wilson; Sabina, Billy Harris; and an unnamed representative from Blanchester.

• Playing at the Murphy Theatre were Will Rogers in “David Harum” and Jane Withers in “Angel’s Holiday.” At the Lamax were Paul Muni and Miriam Hopkins in “The Woman I Love.”

• The Thomas Shop at 116 W. Locust St. advertised a women’s Pre-Memorial Day White Hat Sale for $3 each (“They’ll be $3.95 to $6 after the sale.”)

• “Carl Hubbell threw his all-time high winning streak on the fire yesterday in a 2-inning relief trick against the Cincinnati Reds, but with the help of a ninth-inning homer by Mel Ott he kept it out of danger and boosted it to 24 straight victories.”

In this undated photo, at Snow Hill are, from left, Adda Hildebrant, Mrs. Jay reading, and Mrs. Penn from New Vienna.