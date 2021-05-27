Apply soon for United Way funds

The 2021 Allocations Application is now available from the United Way of Clinton County.

This is a two-step process which starts with completing the application and returning it by Friday, June 11 to the United Way Office at 21 N. South St., Wilmington.

You will then be scheduled for an interview with a committee where you will have 15 minutes for a presentation and to answer questions.

This is how the funds received from the Clinton County community are invested each year. For questions, call 937-383-4846 or email aharrison@unitedwayclinton.org .

