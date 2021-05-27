Local Briefs: Students earn Wright State, Alabama diplomas; BOE sets meeting

Memorial Day event in Sabina

SABINA — There will be a Memorial Day observance in the Sabina Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Sabina United Methodist Church Pastor David Brown will speak.

Locals earn WSU degrees

Local students earning degrees from Wright State University in spring 2021 include: Master’s degree — Wilmington: Brooke Gibson, Portia Vincent; bachelor’s degree — Wilmington: Megan Frederick, Elizabeth Strunk, Averi Vance; Midland: Leyah Bradshaw.

Two earn Alabama degrees

Allyson Ganaway of Clarksville and Alexandra Raborn of Clarksville each earned a bachelor’s degree in spring 2021 from the University of Alabama.

BOE to meet

Clinton County Board of Elections special meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 for the purpose of regular business of the board, and any other business that comes before the board. It will be held in the Clinton County Annex at 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.