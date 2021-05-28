Homeschool grads earn diplomas

WILMINGTON — Nine local homeschoolers received their diplomas at the Christian Heritage Home Educators of Wilmington (CHHEW) graduation ceremony at Wilmington Assembly of God on Saturday, May 15.

Each set of parents gave a charge to their child, and made remarks about their schooling experience. Then, each student was given an opportunity to share as well.

One of the graduate’s grandfathers, pastor Charles Elliot, gave a timely message for the graduates, challenging them to remember that with Christ they will not break, no matter what life holds for them.

Graduates were Grant Armstrong, Ethan Barnes, Emily Brown, Emily Ernst, Brianna Grahame, Hayden Haines, Courtney Kirkendall, Ethan Rambeck, and Kelsie Storer.

There was a slideshow of each graduate through the years before the tassles were moved and graduate’s prayer said.

A cake reception followed, with time for fellowship and admiring the individual displays for each graduate, showcasing their lives and achievements.

CHHEW exists to aid homeschool families with extracurricular activities, as well as encourage moms by being a support group.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_IMG_8135.jpg Students received their diplomas at the recent graduation ceremony. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_IMG_8111.jpg Students received their diplomas at the recent graduation ceremony. Submitted photo