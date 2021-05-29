George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR celebrates Memorial Day

Members of the George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR, held a memorial ceremony at Sugar Grove Cemetery Thursday to remember the first Regent of George Clinton Chapter, Elouisa King Nichols, with a short memorial ceremony and the placing of flowers by her grave.

Elouisa King Nichols was the first Regent when the George Clinton Chapter was chartered in 1896.According to her obituary from the Nov. 11, 1929 Wilmington News Journal, Mrs. Nichols was well-known in the city for her faith, her appreciation of education to the point of helping many students struggling to acquire a college education with limited resources, and many civic causes, including her efforts to get the Carnegie Library for Wilmington.

After the memorial ceremony for Mrs. Nichols, George Clinton members then went to the Clinton County History Center to present and dedicate a new flag for the flagpole in the front yard of the History Center.

In September 1987 George Clinton Chapter donated the flagpole and a flag to the Clinton County Historical Society. That presentation commemorated the bicentennial of the signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 15, 1878.

Regent Frances Sharp presented a new flag to Shelby Boatman, Executive Director of the Clinton County History Center, and Susan Henry, a Trustee of the History Center. They, with aid of Mike Ropp and Carolyn Matthews, raised the flag.

Mrs. Matthews, a George Clinton Chapter member was present for the original ceremony in September 1987.

After the flag was raised Mrs. Sharp, Claire Ropp and Leslie Holmes presented a short dedication ceremony with Shelby Boatman providing remarks on behalf of the History Center.

Many of the members then stayed at the History Center for its open house and ribbon-cutting on the new Native American exhibit.

Linda Barkey, Karen McKenzie, Claire Ropp, Susan Henry, Carol Darnell and Amy Miller help decorate the grave of Mrs. Elouisa King Nichols, first Regent of George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR, at Sugar Grove Cemetery. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Decorating-Grave.jpg Linda Barkey, Karen McKenzie, Claire Ropp, Susan Henry, Carol Darnell and Amy Miller help decorate the grave of Mrs. Elouisa King Nichols, first Regent of George Clinton Chapter, NSDAR, at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Raising the flag at the Clinton County History Center are Carolyn Matthews, Mike Ropp, Shelby Boatman, Susan Henry and Frances Sharp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_Raising-the-flag.jpg Raising the flag at the Clinton County History Center are Carolyn Matthews, Mike Ropp, Shelby Boatman, Susan Henry and Frances Sharp.