Wilmington High School holds 148th commencement

WILMINGTON — Originally scheduled for outdoors at Alumni Field, the Wilmington High School commencement ceremony Friday evening was moved indoors to the high school gymnasium due to a forecast of rain.

The football team helped set up the gym in preparation for the graduation event. More than one speaker mentioned this graduating class is well-acquainted with change.

The senior choir vocal selection was prerecorded, but a wind ensemble played the processional and recessional live in the gym.

WHS Class of 2021 President Regan Sparks gave a message. The class motto is “Trust the process.”

Originally scheduled for outdoors at Alumni Field, the Wilmington High School commencement ceremony Friday evening was moved indoors to the high school gymnasium due to a forecast of rain. The football team helped set up the gym in preparation for the graduation event. More than one speaker mentioned this graduating class is well-acquainted with change. The senior choir vocal selection was prerecorded, but a wind ensemble played the processional and recessional live. Class President Regan Sparks gave a message. The class motto is “Trust the process.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0627_c.jpg Originally scheduled for outdoors at Alumni Field, the Wilmington High School commencement ceremony Friday evening was moved indoors to the high school gymnasium due to a forecast of rain. The football team helped set up the gym in preparation for the graduation event. More than one speaker mentioned this graduating class is well-acquainted with change. The senior choir vocal selection was prerecorded, but a wind ensemble played the processional and recessional live. Class President Regan Sparks gave a message. The class motto is “Trust the process.” Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0629_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0635_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0630_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0591_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0623_c-2-.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_audience_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_prez_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_mindy_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_handoff_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0608_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0646_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0621c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0632c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0617_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0616_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_DSC_0638c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal