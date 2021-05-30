Congratulations to 147 new Clinton-Massie graduates

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie High School held its commencement at noon Sunday on the football field where 147 graduating seniors received their diplomas.

The Class of 2021 co-presidents are Jenna Norman and Gracie Rumbarger.

The class valedictorian is Abigail Schneider, and the salutatorian is Heather Muselin.

