Congratulations to 147 new Clinton-Massie graduates

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie High School held its commencement at noon Sunday on the football field where 147 graduating seniors received their diplomas.
The Class of 2021 co-presidents are Jenna Norman and Gracie Rumbarger.
The class valedictorian is Abigail Schneider, and the salutatorian is Heather Muselin.
