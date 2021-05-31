Wilmington Schools Foundation welcomes 4 to board

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Schools Foundation welcomes four Wilmington High alumni to the board — Sara Swindler-Stevenson, Terri Roberts, WCS board rep Carrie Zeigler, and teacher rep Beth Young.

“The Foundation is very excited about the new additions to the board and what they have to offer,” said Chastity Flanigan, Executive Director WSF. “We are lucky to have such a diverse board, that works hard for our local schools.”

The WSF was established so that monies raised could be used to further public education programs that cannot be funded through the regular school budget. Since its establishment, the WSF has supported the educational experience through grants, scholarships, and special programs.

The foundation works directly with school system, but is the independent, non-profit entity of WCS.

Sara Swindler-Stevenson is a 1980 graduate of Wilmington High School. After spending a year-and-a-half at The Ohio State University, she finished her undergraduate college work at Wilmington College in 1983 where she received her degree in Elementary Education. She later picked up a Master’s Degree from Wright State University in Early Childhood Education.

She began her teaching career in January of 1984 at Blanchester where she taught Title One Reading and Kindergarten. In the fall of 1987, she took a job at Holmes Elementary in Wilmington, where she taught kindergarten and second grade for 26 years. She retired after 30 years in the classroom in 2014.

Since retirement, Sara has stayed active in the Wilmington City Schools by bringing her therapy fog Simba to meet with elementary students in our schools. Sara and husband Jeff (a teacher at Wilmington High School) were married in the summer of 2001. They have a 16-year-old son, Daniel, a sophomore at Wilmington.

Carrie Zeigler is a 1994 graduate of Wilmington High School. Carrie has 18 years of experience working in the Wilmington City Schools as a teacher, coach and building administrator. Currently she is an agent/owner at Carrie Zeigler State Farm Insurance Agency in Wilmington.

In her spare time Carrie enjoys spending time with her husband, Doug (’98 WHS graduate) and 10-year-old daughter Jillian as well as delivering beds to local children with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Beth Young was born and raised in Wilmington. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1989 where she served on the Student Council, ran track, and was a cheerleader for four years. She also played on the very first WHS girls’ soccer team during her sophomore year after a petition was signed to get the program started. She continued playing soccer her last two years of high school and served as a co-captain for the team.

Beth received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Western Kentucky University. She taught her first two years in Forest Park in kindergarten. She began teaching second grade in Wilmington City Schools and has been here for 22 years. She has worked diligently on multiple committees throughout the years to help make Wilmington City Schools the best school district possible. She strives to help each and every one of her students reach their fullest potential and have the confidence to attack new challenges with grace and perseverance.

Terri Roberts is delighted to be serving on the Wilmington Schools Foundation board. She is a proud graduate of Wilmington High School Class of 1984. In 1988, she graduated from Wilmington College majoring in accounting and mathematics.

She has worked in the accounting field ever since, first for an accounting firm and now for her own businesses. Terri and her husband, Larry, own LT Land Development, a residential and commercial property leasing company, and Roberts Farms, a corn and soybean operation.

Larry, WHS class of 1984, is in his second term serving on the Wilmington City School Board. Their three children are all Wilmington graduates as well. While their kids were in school, Terri was very involved in the PTO helping raise money to enrich the classrooms. Terri looks forward to helping do the same through the foundation.

