WHS Class of ‘71 sets 50th-year reunion

WILMINGTON — Reservations are needed as soon as possible for Saturday, July 24 when the Wilmington High School Class of 1971 will culminate its weekend of 50th anniversary activities with dinner and socializing at the newly renovated Wilmington Elks Lodge and Golf Course.

The weekend was chosen so that on Friday night, July 23, classmates can meet in downtown Wilmington during one of the monthly third Friday events where they may patronize familiar and new businesses. Classmates can gather and socialize at several downtown eateries, including the newly remodeled General Denver Hotel, Tin Cap, and the Mediterranean Restaurant.

Those attending the Elks Lodge dinner Saturday at 6 p.m. will be ordering from the menu, but an estimated count is needed for the restaurant to plan. Please let Cindy (Spare) Moyer or Penny (Vest) Sutton know by e-mail or phone how many will be attending. Cindy can be reached at cmoyer@foremostevents.us or 937-725-7056; Penny can be reached at psdk53@gmail.com or 937-728-4107.

If there is enough interest, a class golf outing will be organized. If you’re interested, contact Dana Dunn at danaleedunn@hotmail.com or 937-725-0869. Those interested in playing on their own that day or while in town, can contact the Elks Golf Course, Snow Hill Golf Course or Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Watch the News Journal and class Facebook page for updates on plans, any additions, or changes.

Classmates attending or unable to attend are asked to consider a donation to the Randall J. Harris Scholarship Fund. Send checks made out to the fund to Cindy Moyer, 113 Lawnview Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Randy Harris, a 1971 graduate of WHS, was a staff sergeant in the U. S. Army who was killed in a non-hostile, peacetime incident in Honduras on June 13, 1987 at the age of 34.

