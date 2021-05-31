Lees Creek holds 98th annual Memorial Day events

The annual Memorial Day Parade from the Wayne Township Garage in Lees Creek left for the cemetery about one-quarter mile away at 1 p.m.

The parade was led by a Clinton County Sheriff’s cruiser followed the speakers for the day, members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, the East Clinton High School Band, fire trucks from Sabina and New Vienna, and local residents.

At the Lees Creek cemetery, Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean served as master of ceremonies. Michael McCormick of the Friends Church gave the invocation and benediction.

Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 posted the colors and the East Clinton High School Band played Star Spangled Banner and the Battle Hymn of the Republic. FFA member Teddy Murphy read the Gettysburg Address.

Clinton County Emergency Management Director Thomas Breckel was the guest speaker. He is a veteran of both the U. S. Air Force and the U. S. Marines. He gave an interesting and inspiring talk about how important it is to honor our military veterans and named those who died during the last year.

Gary Bishop continued the tradition of placing flowers at the memorial for the unknown soldier, and Kevin Bean called the roll of all the veterans buried in the Lees Creek Cemetery. The Henry Casey Camp 92 uniformed military unit fired a gun salute and taps was played by a member of the East Clinton Band.

Lees Creek parade on its way to the cemetery. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-1.jpg Lees Creek parade on its way to the cemetery. Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 marching to the cemetery https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-2.jpg Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 marching to the cemetery Master of Ceremonies Kevin Bean watches as the colors are posted by Henry Casey Camp members Shane Milburn, left, and Christopher S. Grim. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-3.jpg Master of Ceremonies Kevin Bean watches as the colors are posted by Henry Casey Camp members Shane Milburn, left, and Christopher S. Grim. Gary Bishop places a floral tribute at the unknown soldier memorial. Watching him are, from left, Teddy Murphy Kevin Bean, Thomas Breckel and Michael McCormick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-4.jpg Gary Bishop places a floral tribute at the unknown soldier memorial. Watching him are, from left, Teddy Murphy Kevin Bean, Thomas Breckel and Michael McCormick. Guest speaker Thomas Breckel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-5.jpg Guest speaker Thomas Breckel. Members of the East Clinton High School Band. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-7.jpg Members of the East Clinton High School Band. Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 fire a salute to those who paid the ultimate price. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_lees-creek-6.jpg Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 fire a salute to those who paid the ultimate price.