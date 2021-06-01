2nd Vax-a-Million next winners to be announced Wednesday night

CLEVELAND – The Ohio Lottery conducted the second of five Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings at the Ohio Lottery’s draw studio in Cleveland Monday.

This week’s drawing included 3,225,789 adult entries in the drawing for $1 million, and 132,903 Ohioans age 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship. That marks an increase of 467,320 adult entries and 28,518 scholarship entries from the previous week.

The drawing was conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State. Take a look at the process at https://youtu.be/1VWvj3KV8wU .

Results of the drawing were provided to the Ohio Department of Health to verify the winners ahead of the Wednesday, June 2 winner announcement at 7:29 p.m. Broadcast stations across the state will be provided with coordinates to air the winner announcement statewide.

With more than 5.3 million Ohioans who have started the vaccination process, not all who are eligible have entered. Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Once you enter, your entry will be carried over through all the drawings. You do not need to submit your name each week. The entry list will be reviewed, and all duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing.

In addition, any winner will be removed from the eligible draw list for subsequent drawings. Vaccination records will be verified for winners. If you are an Ohio resident who was vaccinated in another state, you are eligible, but will need to present poof of vaccination.

Winners are announced each Wednesday, starting May 26, at approximately 7:29 p.m., for five weeks. You can view the announcement of last week’s winners at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MD9tJvnmpk4. The final announcement will take place on Wednesday, June 23.

More information is available at ohiovaxamillion.com.

