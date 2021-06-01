WHS grad Paige Bryant awarded scholarship which honors late veteran Randy Harris

WILMINGTON — Recent Wilmington High School graduate Page Bryant was awarded the Randall J. Harris Scholarship at graduation ceremonies this spring.

Paige served as an officer in the WHS Future Farmers of America and was an integral part of the organization. She was a key member of the soccer team, serving as a captain and earning first-team All-SBAAC honors as a senior.

Paige will attend West Virginia Wesleyan University, where she plans to play soccer.

Randall James (Randy) Harris, a 1971 graduate of WHS, was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army who was killed in a non-hostile, peace-time incident in Honduras on June 13, 1987 at age 34.

Harris was shot by a Honduran soldier while on duty at the Palmerola Air Base, which was used to stage training exercises for about 1,200 U.S. regular, reserve and National Guard forces. Harris was killed on the nine-year anniversary of beginning his military career at Fort McClellan, Ala.

The Harris scholarship is awarded annually to a WHS senior whose qualifications include being in the upper third of the graduating class; one who exhibits positive attributes of leadership, service, and character; and someone who may or may not demonstrate financial need.

Contributions to the fund can be made to the scholarship in care of the Clinton County Foundation, PO Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177.

