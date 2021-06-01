Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway, 31 E. Washington St., Sabina. May 24. Critical: Meatballs in warmer were at 99°F. (All TCS foods must be kept hot at 135°F or above to help reduce bacterial growth). Meatballs were placed in microwave to reheat. In the service cooler: pickles 56°F, cucumbers 46°F and tomatoes 50°F. (All cold items must be kept at 45°F or below.) In the walk-in cooler, bacon and pizza sauce were dated for use by May 23. Eggs were dated for use by May 16. (All foods must be used by the “use by” date on the product.) Refrigeration unit under toaster was between 56°F and 61°F. (All refrigeration units must be able to maintain product at 45°F or below.)

No one here has food service manager license. At least one person must be a licensed food service manager. Boxes stored on floor of walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. In walk-in freezer, ice dripping from condenser unit and build-up on boxes of food product. No employee wearing hair restraint. Napkins and pizza boxes stored under hand sink behind the counter. Ice machine leaking water in cabinet under unit. Dirty pan on floor under soda boxes. The lighting in the warming unit had duct tape hanging down from wire connections. Glass windows that cover service line have spillage debris on them.

Current food license expires July 1. New license must be purchased prior to July 1.

Follow-up: Approx. June 21.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester. May 26. Several cracked/broken floor tiles.

• Tom’s Express, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester. May 26. New license must be purchased by July 1. Cabinet door broken on handwashing sink. All equipment must be maintained in good working order.

• Dollar General, 662 W. Main St., Blanchester. May 26. Trash on floor on outside aisle and in back room.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington. May 25. New flooring and tables. Everything looks good. Thermometers, visors and gloves available.

• Dollar General, 150 Holiday Drive, Wilmington. May 20. Wall behind refrigerator cooler has lots of stuff and dirt on the floor.

• The Outpost, 3992 SR 730, Wilmington. May 25. No test strips available. All 3-compartment sinks must have test strips available.

• Family Dollar, 12 Rolfe Drive, Sabina. May 24. Everything looks good. Thank you.

• Alma’s Amish Cheese, 7810 SR 73 W, Wilmington. May 22. Sign on door: Facility closed due to COVID-19.

